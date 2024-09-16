LONDON
London

    • Body identified after washing up on Lake Huron shore eight years ago

    Mitchell Nelson (Source: OPP) Mitchell Nelson (Source: OPP)
    Provincial police have identified a man whose body was found on a Lake Huron beach eight years ago.

    The remains of 56-year-old Garnet Nelson of Alberta were found on the shoreline near Port Albert on Oct.15, 2016.

    DNA and investigative genetic genealogy were used to correctly identify Nelson.

    His cause of death was ruled undetermined but foul play was not suspected.

