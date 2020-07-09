LONDON, ONT. -- After 101 consecutive seasons, the Intercounty Baseball League (IBL) is cancelling the 2020 campaign.

In March, three of the league’s eight teams made a decision that baseball was not viable this year because of numerous COVID-19 obstacles.

On Thursday, the other five teams, London, Guelph, Hamilton, Toronto and Welland unanimously agreed.

Several IBL clubs plan to hold events and activities at their facilities in 2020 where allowed.

The IBL is the fifth-longest continually operated baseball league in the world consisting of teams from London, Barrie, Brantford, Kitchener, Toronto, Guelph, and Welland.