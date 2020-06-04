MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- Labatt Memorial Park, home of the London Majors, is one of eight ballparks in the running for the best in the Intercounty Baseball League (IBL), and it's up to fans to decide.

IBL Best of the Ballparks is calling on baseball fans to make their pick for the best venue in the league, with the first round running until June 11 when the top four will move into the semi-finals and another round begins.

With its historic designation - it's been there since 1877 - as the world's oldest baseball diamond, Labatt Memorial Park should be a shoo-in.

But it's up against a tough opponent in the first round of voting, Dominico Field at Christie Pits, the home of the IBL's Toronto Maple Leafs.

And while it's unclear what shape the 2020 IBL season will take, if there is one, you can get a taste of the competition by casting your vote in the first round here.