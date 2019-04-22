

CTV London





An Intercounty Baseball League trophy has re-surfaced after not being seen for 63 years.

The championship trophy, used by the IBL from 1920-1956, has now been donated to the London Majors' Alumni Association.

Sandy Wagter, a niece of Canadian Baseball Hall-of-Famer Frank Colman and daughter of Jack Colman, who were co-owners of the Majors from 1956 to 1960, donated the trophy to the association earlier this month.

A news release says Wagter hopes the trophy can be displayed at Labatt Park.

"The trophy was in my mother's basement for years, then she passed away in 1990," Wagter is quoted in the release as saying.

"So I took the trophy because I've always been interested in the history side of baseball at Labatt Park. I remember working in the small concession booth near the clubhouse when my father and uncle had the team. Later, I was a pitcher in one of the ladies' city leagues."

The Colman's London Majors won the Sr. IBL Championship in 1956 and then competed in the Great Lakes-Niagara District Baseball League for one season in 1957. The team won that championship as well before returning to the Sr. IBL in 1958.

Why the trophy remained in London after 1956 and why London left the IBL for a season in 1957, remain mysteries, the news releases says.