LONDON, ONT. -- More sports have been placed on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With physical distancing measures in place to protect the public from the virus, leagues and games continue to be postponed or cancelled.

The Intercounty Baseball League (IBL) released a statement Wednesday saying that its season will be shortened.

“The IBL and all its teams are resigned to the fact that a traditional IBL season in 2020 is not possible," the statement says.

"The IBL is still hopeful that the pandemic is brought under control in the coming months and that some sort of modified IBL season is possible.”

In some cities with teams, ball parks are off limits until at least Canada Day.

Roop Chanderdat, the manager and co-owner of the IBL’s London Majors, says he’s optimistic there will be a partial season and is taking a wait-and-see approach, even though some teams have said they won’t be playing at all.

“We all need hope,” he says. “The league has been going for 101 years, through wars, there’s no need to make a decision right now.”

On Tuesday, Ontario Soccer announced that all sanctioned in-person soccer events have been cancelled through to the end of May.

“Ontario Soccer, in consultation with Canada Soccer and governmental advisors, continues to monitor the most recent developments surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and are assessing operations and deciding cancelations and postponements on a month-to-month basis as the pandemic continues to unfold,” the statement says.

As the governing body for soccer in the province, this means there will be no local, regional or provincial games until at least June 1.

“Multiple scenarios are being considered which include a modified outdoor season in 2020 as well as further potential postponements, if necessary. Please also note that due to some municipal government restrictions, playing fields have been closed down beyond May, therefore some district associations have issued membership notices of cancellation past May.”

On March 18, the Ontario Hockey League cancelled the remainder of its season.

The National Basketball League Canada also announced on April 1 it was cancelling the rest of the season.