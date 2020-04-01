LONDON, ONT. -- Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Basketball League of Canada has chosen to cancel the remainder of the season.

"NBL Canada's decision to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 season as well as the playoffs was truly a difficult one to make," said deputy commissioner, Audley Stephenson in a news release.

"Our owners, management, support staff, players and coaching staff invested countless hours in preparation for the season and its incredibly sad that we were unable to complete the year the way we would have liked to."

When the season was put on hold March 12, the London Lightning were sitting on top of the Central Division with a 15-8 record.