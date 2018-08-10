

CTV London





It was like a scene out of a movie, a helicopter police chase, a spike belt and a dramatic arrest.

Around 11 a.m. Friday. a black 4-door sedan failed to stop for OPP in the westbound lanes of the 401.

The car exited at Highway 19 and made its way through Oxford, Middlesex and Elgin Counties.

At one point, a spike belt was deployed and the car's tires deflated, but the driver kept going, driving on the rims for quite a distance.

The driver finally stopped the car in Talbotville and a 23-year-old Windsor man was arrested.

Charges are pending.