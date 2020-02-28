LONDON, ONT. -- A correctional officer with 23 years experience told a Coroner's Inquest Friday that the system at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC) is broken.

Testifying at the inquest looking into the drug overdoses of three inmates, Janet Laverty said if changes aren't made soon more people may die.

“The centre needs a complete overhaul,” said Laverty. “I am very discouraged because nothing changes.”

Lavery was there when two of the three inmates died from toxic levels of fentanyl.

“We deal with human lives and things that you see as a corrections officer you can’t forget,” said Laverty. “The system is broken…there’s no will from the current government.”

The inquest, which started this week, is looking into the deaths of Floyd Deleary, Justin Thompson and Murray Davis.

They each died from overdoses while incarcerated at EMDC between August of 2015 and August of 2017.

The proceedings resume next week.