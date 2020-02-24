LONDON, ONT. -- An inquest got underway Monday into the deaths of three men at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC).

Floyd Deleary, 39, Justin Thompson, 27, and Murray James Davis, 24, died at the maximum security jail in London.

All had elevated levels of fentanyl in their systems and died of opioid toxicity, according to autopsy results.

Deleary died on Aug. 23, 2015, Thompson on Oct. 31, 2016 and Davis on Aug. 17, 2017.

Fifteen inmates have died at the jail since 2009.

The jury is expected to hear from about 30 witnessess and may make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths.

