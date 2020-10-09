A Sarnia man is facing an impaired driving charged after crashing into a house in Point Edward, OPP say.

The crash happened last Friday afternoon about 4 p.m. Emergency responders were called to a residence on Michigan Avenue and found a vehicle had come to rest against the home.

The fire department freed the driver from driver's seat and police say, he was displaying signs of impairment.

He was transported to the local hospital as a precaution and a drug recognition evaluation was performed.

The 28-year-old is charged with an impaired by drug offence.