LONDON, Ont. -- A trail of destruction was left behind after a car crashed into another vehicle and then into a home Thursday afternoon sending one man to hospital.

Police say the car was travelling along Taylor Street when it struck another vehicle.

It then continued through the intersection at Cheapside Street, knocking out part of a fence before it hit the house.

London police Const. Michelle Romano says, "That lone male occupant has been transported to hospital where he is still currently receiving treatment at this point. It's too early in the investigation to know the cause or the nature of the injuries."

No one else was hurt in the incident, but the investigation continues.