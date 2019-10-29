LONDON, Ont. -- Highway 4 south of Exeter and Elginfield Road southwest of Lucan were closed Tuesday after separate fatal crashes.

The two-vehicle crash on Highway 4 happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. just outside of Centralia.

The driver of one vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. There is no word on other occupants or those in the second vehicle.

Huron County OPP shut down the highway in both directions between Mount Carmel Drive and Whalen Line for the investigation and clean-up.

Then around 1 p.m. a three-vehicle crash on Elginfield west of Saintsbury Road left one person dead and another injured.

Middlesex County OPP say an eastbound minivan was waiting to turn into a driveway when it was struck from behind by an eastbound sedan.

That collision sent the minivan into the westbound lanes where it was struck by a commercial truck travelling west.

The driver of the minivan was taken to hospital by air ambulance and later pronounced dead.

The driver of the sedan was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Elginfield is closed from Hyde Park Road to Saintsbury as police investigate.

Witnesses to either collision are asked to contact police.

- With files from CTV London's Matt Thompson