Imperial Road reopens after serious crash near Aylmer
Police block the scene of a crash on Imperial Road north of Aylmer, Ont. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. (Jim Knight / CTV London)
Published Tuesday, October 29, 2019 12:09PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 29, 2019 2:13PM EDT
LONDON, Ont. -- A two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning near Aylmer, Ont. has left two people with life-threatening injuries.
Elgin County OPP along with EMS and fire crews responded to the scene around 7:35 a.m.
The driver of each vehicle was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Few other details have been released on the cause of the collision near Lyons, but both vehicles suffered significant damage, and one was pushed into the ditch.
Imperial Road was closed from Lyons Line to Mapleton Line as police investigated but the roadway was reopened around 1 p.m.