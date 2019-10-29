LONDON, Ont. -- A two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning near Aylmer, Ont. has left two people with life-threatening injuries.

Elgin County OPP along with EMS and fire crews responded to the scene around 7:35 a.m.

The driver of each vehicle was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Few other details have been released on the cause of the collision near Lyons, but both vehicles suffered significant damage, and one was pushed into the ditch.

Imperial Road was closed from Lyons Line to Mapleton Line as police investigated but the roadway was reopened around 1 p.m.