Small businesses reports security issues linked to Canada Post strike
We're into the first full week of the Canada Post workers strike and local business owners are starting to get a sense of the impact to their operations.
The London Chamber of Commerce leadership says to this point, they haven't heard many concerns or requests for support from small business owners.
Kristen Duever is Chief Operating Officer for the Chamber, "They've had a couple weeks to prepare, to reach out to their, customers, clients, suppliers -- to try to do things digitally, try to choose other courier services or parcel services, if needed."
Duever said that doesn't mean it's clear sailing for everyone. On Monday morning she heard from a business owner she couldn't identify, who was looking for guidance because they needed a specific security clearance for their business.
These are complicating factors some businesses may run into, "If they need RCMP clearance or are waiting for passports to travel. Those are all done through Canada Post as well. So, any businesses dealing with those specific issues are definitely being impacted."
Duever says the pandemic helped many business owners and customers get over their concerns about doing transactions online. She told CTV News it pushed people to adopt new technologies and new ways of doing things they weren’t comfortable with previously.
"They eventually decide, I have to get on with my life. I'm going to do it this way. And many of them discovered they prefer it. It's easier. It's more convenient,” she added.
Duever points to her own reality. She says she sends and receives fewer Christmas cards than she once did. She says more people will share Christmas greetings via video conferencing or with an e-card.
Those kinds of adaptations are the same for businesses, "People have a lot more options now in terms of digital payments and digital communications. So, yes, the Canada Post strike is not having the same effect, that it would of years ago."
Stil, Duever understands that many people prefer mail and rely on Canada Post for package deliveries. She’s hopeful there will soon be a resolution that everyone can live with.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Organic carrots recalled in Canada due to E. Coli
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has posted a recall for both baby and whole organic carrot brands sold at multiple grocery stores due to E. coli contamination.
Forecasters issue 'bomb cyclone' warning for B.C., with 120 km/h winds predicted
An Environment Canada meteorologist says a so-called 'bomb cyclone' is expected to bring powerful winds to Vancouver Island and the British Columbia coast this week.
Tories call on Boissonnault to resign amid apology over Indigenous ancestry claims
Members of Parliament returned to Ottawa on Monday after a weeklong break with no sign of a resolution to the House stalemate, tempers ramped back up, and renewed calls for a Liberal cabinet minister to resign — or be fired.
Toronto author Anne Michaels wins Giller Prize for novel 'Held'
Toronto poet-novelist Anne Michaels appealed for 'unity' in Canada's arts community on Monday night as she accepted the Giller Prize, an award boycotted by several prominent Canadian authors over its sponsors' ties to Israel.
With swastika flags and bellowed slurs, neo-Nazi marchers strode through Columbus. Ohio's governor and officials condemn it
Ohio officials have denounced a small contingent of neo-Nazis who paraded Saturday afternoon through a Columbus neighbourhood, waving flags featuring swastikas and shouting a racist slur, in the latest public demonstration by white nationalists in recent years across the United States.
NHL referee Mitch Dunning communicative, can move extremities following violent collision
NHL referee Mitch Dunning is fully communicative and can move all his extremities following a violent collision with Colorado defenseman Josh Manson in Monday night's game at Philadelphia.
45 pro-democracy activists get 4 to 10 years in prison in Hong Kong's biggest national security case
Forty-five ex-lawmakers and activists were sentenced to four to 10 years in prison Tuesday in Hong Kong's biggest national security case under a Beijing-imposed law that crushed a once-thriving pro-democracy movement.
Statistics Canada set to release October inflation figures today
Statistics Canada is expected to release its October consumer price index report this morning.
Trudeau to attend second day of G20 summit, return to Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is attending the final day of the G20 summit in Brazil.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.