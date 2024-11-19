Small businesses reports security issues linked to Canada Post strike

We're into the first full week of the Canada Post workers strike and local business owners are starting to get a sense of the impact to their operations.

The London Chamber of Commerce leadership says to this point, they haven't heard many concerns or requests for support from small business owners.

Kristen Duever is Chief Operating Officer for the Chamber, "They've had a couple weeks to prepare, to reach out to their, customers, clients, suppliers -- to try to do things digitally, try to choose other courier services or parcel services, if needed."

Duever said that doesn't mean it's clear sailing for everyone. On Monday morning she heard from a business owner she couldn't identify, who was looking for guidance because they needed a specific security clearance for their business.

These are complicating factors some businesses may run into, "If they need RCMP clearance or are waiting for passports to travel. Those are all done through Canada Post as well. So, any businesses dealing with those specific issues are definitely being impacted."

Duever says the pandemic helped many business owners and customers get over their concerns about doing transactions online. She told CTV News it pushed people to adopt new technologies and new ways of doing things they weren’t comfortable with previously.

"They eventually decide, I have to get on with my life. I'm going to do it this way. And many of them discovered they prefer it. It's easier. It's more convenient,” she added.

Duever points to her own reality. She says she sends and receives fewer Christmas cards than she once did. She says more people will share Christmas greetings via video conferencing or with an e-card.

Those kinds of adaptations are the same for businesses, "People have a lot more options now in terms of digital payments and digital communications. So, yes, the Canada Post strike is not having the same effect, that it would of years ago."

Stil, Duever understands that many people prefer mail and rely on Canada Post for package deliveries. She’s hopeful there will soon be a resolution that everyone can live with.