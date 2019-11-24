A man in his 50s was sent to hospital after his SUV slammed into a house on Colonel Talbot Road near the 401 late Sunday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m. the driver left the roadway and drove into a house at 6954 Colonel Talbot.

There three people inside the home at the time but none of them were injured.

The house has been deemed uninhabitable.

The driver was sent to hospital with unknown injuries.

It's unclear what caused the accident or if charges will be laid.