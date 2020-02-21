LONDON, ONT -- London police say three people have been arrested after a pickup truck crashed into a south London townhouse early Friday morning.

According to police a red pickup jumped the curb while westbound on Jalna Boulevard near Meg Drive.

The pickup flipped and crashed into the garage, also landing on vehicles in the laneway.

Two women and a child were home at the time but were not injured.

Police say witnesses saw the occupants flee the vehicle.

They were tracked by K9 units and emergency response units and arrested.

There is no word on charges at this time.

Damage to the home is significant.

With reporting from CTV's Bryan Bicknell.