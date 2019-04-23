

CTV London





A motorcycle driver has life threatening injuries following a motorcycle-pickup truck crash just inside Brant County, east of Woodstock.

The collision happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

OPP say an eastbound truck was travelling on 2nd Concession Road when it collided with the northbound motorcycle on West Quarter Townline.

The driver of the motorcycle was initially transported to Woodstock hospital and later to another hospital.

The intersection will remain closed for several hours as the OPP accident reconstruction team studies the scene.

The pickup truck driver was not hurt.