Highway 21 has reopened in both directions south of Goderich following a single vehicle crash.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

A minivan was travelling northbound between Black's Point Road and Bluewater Beach Road when it left the road and crashed into a hydro pole.

That resulted in the hydro lines coming down.

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Crews were working on repairing the lines which resulted in the highway being shut down between Black's Point Road and Bluewater Beach Road.

Repairs are now complete.