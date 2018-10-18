Featured
Hwy 21 reopened near Goderich following crash
File
CTV London
Published Thursday, October 18, 2018 3:37PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 19, 2018 5:59AM EDT
Highway 21 has reopened in both directions south of Goderich following a single vehicle crash.
It happened just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
A minivan was travelling northbound between Black's Point Road and Bluewater Beach Road when it left the road and crashed into a hydro pole.
That resulted in the hydro lines coming down.
The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Crews were working on repairing the lines which resulted in the highway being shut down between Black's Point Road and Bluewater Beach Road.
Repairs are now complete.