LONDON, ONT. -- Huron County OPP are currently on scene of a single motor vehicle crash west of Mount Carmel.

Emergency crews were called to Mount Carmel Drive and Grand Bend Road around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

An air ambulance had to take the driver to hospital with serious injuries.

Mount Carmel Drive will be closed between Corbett Road and Bullock Line for the investigation.

