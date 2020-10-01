Advertisement
Huron OPP shut down Mount Carmel Drive after serious single vehicle collision
Published Thursday, October 1, 2020 2:31PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Huron County OPP are currently on scene of a single motor vehicle crash west of Mount Carmel.
Emergency crews were called to Mount Carmel Drive and Grand Bend Road around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
An air ambulance had to take the driver to hospital with serious injuries.
Mount Carmel Drive will be closed between Corbett Road and Bullock Line for the investigation.
(More to come)