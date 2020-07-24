MIDDLSEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is issuing another extended heat warning as hot weather rolls in for the last weekend in July.

This is the third heat warning this month. The warning starts Saturday and will remain in effect until Tuesday.

Environment Canada's forecast is calling for daytime highs around 31C for Saturday, Sunday and Monday with evening lows of 20C.

Randy Walker, public health inspector with the MLHU, said in a statement, “While we’re all taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we also need to protect ourselves, our families and our friends from the potential harmful health effects that come from extended exposure to very hot and humid weather.”

The health unit has issued a long list of recommendations to help avoid the risk of heat-related illness.

Anyone suffering symptoms related to the heat should seek medical attention immediately.