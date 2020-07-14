LONDON, ONT. -- The heat is sticking around in London this week.

Environment Canada is forecasting hot, hazy, and humid weather, prompting the Middlesex-London Health Unit to issue heat-related advisories.

A one day heat alert has been issued for Wednesday due to temperatures expected to reach a high of 31 degrees Celsius.

An extended heat warning will come into effect as of Friday until Monday.

"We’re reminding the community to take the steps that will protect their families, their neighbours and themselves from the effects of the heat," says Randy Walker, Public Health Inspector with the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

Walker recommends covering exposed skin, a hat, and drinking a lot of water, as well as wearing a mask where distancing is not an option.

Tips to avoid heat-related illness include:

Drinking water and natural juices, even if you're not thirsty, taking sips rather than guzzling your drink

Never leave children or pets in parked cars or allow them to sleep in direct sunlight outdoors

Avoid alcohol and caffeinated beverages like coffee, tea, or cola

Avoid spending too much time outdoors

Wear a wide-brimmed hat and loose fitting light clothing when outdoors

Stay away from heavy meals, using your oven, and keep lights out when possible indoors

Avoid using oil-based paints, glues, pesticides, and gas-powered small engines

The Health Unit suggests seeking medical attention if you feel sick, are experiencing extreme symptoms, or think others may be, as soon as you can.