LONDON, ONT. -- Mother Nature isn't turning down the heat anytime soon and that's prompted the Middlesex-London Health Unit to extend its heat warning for most of the week.

It's in effect from Monday until at least Saturday when temperatures are expected to cool down.

Temperatures each day will be in the low to mid 30s, with humidex values sometimes exceeding 40 degrees.

“The combination of high heat and humidity we will experience this week can be very dangerous to anyone who spends a prolonged period of time outdoors,” says Randy Walker, Public Health Inspector with the Middlesex-London Health Unit in a news release.

“If you’re going to be working outdoors or enjoying the summer weather this week, remember to cover exposed skin, wear a hat, drink plenty of water, ensure that you keep two metres apart and wear a mask if you head indoors to cool off.”

The following tips are urged to avoid the risks of heat-related illness: