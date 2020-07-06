Advertisement
London News | Weather & Local Breaking | CTV News London
MLHU extends heat warning until the end of the week
File
LONDON, ONT. -- Mother Nature isn't turning down the heat anytime soon and that's prompted the Middlesex-London Health Unit to extend its heat warning for most of the week.
It's in effect from Monday until at least Saturday when temperatures are expected to cool down.
Temperatures each day will be in the low to mid 30s, with humidex values sometimes exceeding 40 degrees.
“The combination of high heat and humidity we will experience this week can be very dangerous to anyone who spends a prolonged period of time outdoors,” says Randy Walker, Public Health Inspector with the Middlesex-London Health Unit in a news release.
“If you’re going to be working outdoors or enjoying the summer weather this week, remember to cover exposed skin, wear a hat, drink plenty of water, ensure that you keep two metres apart and wear a mask if you head indoors to cool off.”
The following tips are urged to avoid the risks of heat-related illness:
- Drink plenty of water and natural juices throughout the day, even if you don't feel very thirsty. Remember to take sips often and not to guzzle your drink.
- Never leave a child or pet in a parked car or sleeping outside in direct sunlight.
- Avoid drinking alcoholic beverages, as well as coffee, tea and cola.
- When possible, avoid spending too much time outdoors. If you must be outside, seek shade as much as possible. Plan outdoor activities in the early morning or evening.
- Wear a wide-brimmed hat when outdoors.
- Keep shades or drapes drawn and blinds closed on the sunny side of your home.
- Avoid turning on electric lights in your home.
- Take a cool bath or shower periodically or cool down with cool, wet towels.
- Wear loose fitting, light clothing.
- Avoid eating heavy meals and using your oven.
- Avoid intense or moderately intense physical activity.
- Use fans to draw cool air at night, but do not rely on a fan as a primary cooling device during extended periods of excessive heat.
- Reduce the use of personal vehicles and stop unnecessary idling; avoid using oil-based paints and glues, pesticides and gas-powered small engines.
- Seek medical attention if you experience extreme symptoms, or you believe others may be, as soon as possible.