LONDON, ONT. -- Hardware stores are one of the first non-essential businesses to go back to, a ‘somewhat normal’ amid COVID-19, as the government continues to ease restrictions in an effort to reopen the province.

Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday, that on Saturday, hardware stores and safety supply stores will be allowed to reopen, allowing people to make in-house-purchases for the first time in nearly two months.

People did not waste their time flocking to hardware stores, and the lineups reflected that.

“I had a honey-do list, my wife has many chores,” says Scott Pout, an almost customer at Home Depot, “but the lineup is an hour long so I think I will wait for another day.”

The province is requiring hardware stores to implement the same safety measures as grocery stores and pharmacies, that have been allowed to remain open during the pandemic.

That includes implementing physical distancing measures, providing contactless payment options, and the sanitization of surfaces.

But are these stores keeping up with the regulations on opening day? Some Clients waiting in line, say so far so good.

“You cant stand within 6 feet of people and they’re [employees] pretty much instructing people where to go inside,” says Mike and Peggy.

Now even more restrictions are easing in the province in just a few days time.

On May 11, retail stores with a street entrance will be allowed to reopen for curb-side pickup.

“We’ve been preparing to get more and more of our economy working again safely and cautiously because when it comes to reopening our economy I’d rather be safe than sorry,” Ford said Wednesday, “We will move with cautious optimism."

Before Ontario can reopen, the chief medical officer of health is looking for a consistent, two-to-four week decrease in the number of new cases.