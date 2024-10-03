Transport truck fire shuts down section of Highway 402

Drivers on Highway 402 in the area of Wonderland Road may have experienced some delays on Wednesday.

OPP and London fire were on scene after a transport truck caught fire around 4:30 p.m.

"Things can change in a heartbeat… and [thankfully] nobody was injured in this incident," said OPP Sgt. Ed Sanchuk.

Highway 402 was closed from Wonderland Road to Colonel Talbot Road for several hours while crews battled the blaze and cleaned up afterwards.