'Good for buyers and sellers': LSTAR releases September home sales data

Home sales in our region were down slightly last month.

According to the London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR), 562 homes were sold last month, down from 577 in August.

The September average home price was about $640-thousand, that's up from $630-thousand the month before.

There were also more than 1,500 new listings last month.

"We're starting to see some signs of positivity. We had some very slight increases in the number of sales and the average price for September which is good to see. Supply is really what we needed and I think for anybody that is looking to buy out there, there's a lot more selection and I think that's good for both buyers and sellers," said Bill Madder, LSTAR CEO.