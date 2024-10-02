Testimony highlights a turbulent sexual relationship with former London police officer
Under tough cross-examination from defence lawyer Cassandra DeMelo, one of the three complainants involved in the trial testified that she had a complicated sexual relationship with former London Police Services (LPS) officer Stephen Williams, who now goes by the name Will Stephens.
The court heard that in November of 2022, the pair was engaged in kinky sexual activities that included choking.
DeMelo asked the woman, "You described being choked unconscious was a feeling of euphoria?"
The woman, who cannot be identified, responded, "Correct."
The court heard evidence that the woman has a bruise on her neck.
DeMelo showed the court a text that the woman sent to Williams where she writes, "It might actually be the best sex of my life."
However, she went on to tell Justice Goerge Orsini that, "Not all sex was consensual."
The woman told the trial that while with Williams, she was aware that he dated three to five women a week and that he was known to have a sex addiction.
The 47-year-old Williams has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges, including sexual assault, harassment, and distributing an intimate image without consent.
Some of the alleged incidents date back to 2022.
Later in the day, the woman denied trying to get Williams in trouble because he hurt her emotionally. But she admitted that she uses the Facebook site “Are We Dating the Same Guy?”
The three complainants eventually connected with each other once they discovered what was going on.
The accused resigned from LPS in October of 2021 during a professional misconduct hearing.
