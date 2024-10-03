LONDON
London

    • Police cruiser struck on Highway 402, officer uninjured

    A police cruiser was struck on Highway 402 in Sarnia on Oct. 2, 2024. (Source: OPP) A police cruiser was struck on Highway 402 in Sarnia on Oct. 2, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    A 25 year old from Brampton is charged after a police vehicle was struck on Highway 402.

    The crash happened around 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday while a cruiser was parked on Highway 402 at Modeland Road in Sarnia.

    According to police, the police vehicle was parked on the shoulder in a construction zone with its lights activated when it was struck by a tractor trailer traveling east.

    The officer was not inside the vehicle at the time of the crash and no injuries were reported.

    The driver of the tractor trailer was charged with careless driving, operate unsafe commercial motor vehicle, operate commercial motor vehicle with major defect, fail to ensure daily inspection done properly and fail to display two plates.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    W5 Investigates

    W5 Investigates What it's like to interview a narco

    Drug smuggling is the main industry for Mexican cartels, but migrant smuggling is turning into a financial windfall. In this fourth installment of CTV W5's 'Narco Jungle: The Death Train,' Avery Haines is in Juarez where she speaks with one of the human smugglers known as 'coyotes.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News