Police cruiser struck on Highway 402, officer uninjured

A 25 year old from Brampton is charged after a police vehicle was struck on Highway 402.

The crash happened around 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday while a cruiser was parked on Highway 402 at Modeland Road in Sarnia.

According to police, the police vehicle was parked on the shoulder in a construction zone with its lights activated when it was struck by a tractor trailer traveling east.

The officer was not inside the vehicle at the time of the crash and no injuries were reported.

The driver of the tractor trailer was charged with careless driving, operate unsafe commercial motor vehicle, operate commercial motor vehicle with major defect, fail to ensure daily inspection done properly and fail to display two plates.