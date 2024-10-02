Client dies after visiting London’s Carepoint facility
An investigation is underway at London's safe consumption site after someone who visited the facility died.
Officials with the HIV/AIDS connection, which runs the Carepoint facility on York Street, have confirmed a client's death to CTV news.
They say the person overdosed in the facility Tuesday afternoon. Paramedics rushed them to hospital, but they did not survive.
Police say they are investigating the circumstances and are working with the coroner's office.
