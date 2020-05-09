No new COVID-19 cases or deaths in the region: MLHU
Katie Kempton, a laboratory technologist at LifeLabs, demonstrates one of the steps taken when a specimen is tested for COVID-19 at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. (CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting some good news regarding the status of COVID-19 in the region.
As of Saturday, there are no new cases of the virus and no new deaths.
There are 438 cases in total across Middlesex-London and 43 deaths.
The MLHU is reporting 292 resolved cases on Saturday as well.
Of the total cases, 86 of them are in long-term care homes and 50 are in retirement homes.
Meanwhile, Southwest Public Health, which covers Elgin and Oxford Counties is reporting 62 total confirmed cases and four deaths