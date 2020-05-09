LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting some good news regarding the status of COVID-19 in the region.

As of Saturday, there are no new cases of the virus and no new deaths.

There are 438 cases in total across Middlesex-London and 43 deaths.

The MLHU is reporting 292 resolved cases on Saturday as well.

Of the total cases, 86 of them are in long-term care homes and 50 are in retirement homes.

Meanwhile, Southwest Public Health, which covers Elgin and Oxford Counties is reporting 62 total confirmed cases and four deaths