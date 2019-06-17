

CTV London





Researchers in London have been awarded roughly $1.3-million over five years to continue their ground-breaking research into dementia.

The research is part of a National Dementia Strategy, and the funding comes from the Canadian Consortium on Neurodegeneration in Aging (CCNA).

CCNA is meant to synergize dementia research within Canada. There are now 20 teams built around important research topics across the country.

“This kind of effective national collaboration by scientists and clinicians from many disciplines gives the CCNA a cutting edge in research, prevention, treatment and management of all forms of dementia,” explains Dr. Montero-ODasso.

Dr. Manuel Montero-Odasso, Scientist at Lawson Health Research Institute, is world renowned for his findings on the relationship between cognition and mobility in the elderly, and gait as a predictor of frailty and dementia.

The majority of the new funding is intended to complete a trial already in the works.

This first-in-the-world clinical study is testing a triple intervention aimed at treating Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) and delaying the onset of dementia.

Dr. Montero-Odasso partners with researchers from across the city including Dr. Rob Bartha, imaging scientist at Schulich Medicine & Dentistry and Robarts Research Institute at Western University, and Dr. Kevin Schoemaker who leads the Laboratory for Brain and Heart Health.

Study participants in the SYNERGIC Trial are asked to complete an individualized and progressive routine of exercises and cognitive training three times a week for six months, with one final assessment at 12 months.