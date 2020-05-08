MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting that a man in his 40s has died from COVID-19.

This brings the total number of deaths in the region to 43 as of Friday.

There were also two new cases reported in the last 24 hours, bringing that total to 438, including 287 that are resolved, three more since Thursday.

Both of the new cases are related to long-term care or retirement homes, raising the total in those facilities to 136, including 23 deaths.

MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie says the number of deaths are still varying too widely to know if we’ve yet reached the peak.

But he is encouraged with the direction of the number of cases, saying, “The trend continues to be that the Middlesex-London number and the provincial numbers are diverging…the provincial numbers remain relatively high.”

Still, he adds that it’s not yet time for such moves as ‘double bubbling,’ saying “Physical distancing remains important for keeping yourself and others safe.”

He added that research on the value of wearing a mask to protect oneself remains inconclusive.

Provincially, Ontario reported 477 new cases Friday, as the death toll surpassed 1,500.

One case, no deaths in nearby counties

Friday marked the first time that a new case was reported in Grey and Bruce counties after three days of zero new cases.

The new case brings the total in the region to 89 cases, including 70 recovered - four more in the last 24 hours - and no deaths.

Meanwhile in Elgin and Oxford counties, there were no new cases or deaths, but two new recoveries reported Friday.

That brings the totals in the region, according to Southwestern Public Health, to 62 cases, including 45 recovered and four deaths.

The pattern is similar in Lambton County, where one more recovery was reported Friday, but no additional cases or deaths.

Lambton County Public Health lists the totals as 193 cases, with 127 recovered and 16 deaths as of Friday.

For a fifth straight day no new cases or deaths were reported in Huron and Perth counties.

As of Friday, there were 49 cases and five deaths in that region, as well as 35 recoveries.