MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- Two new COVID-19 deaths associated with seniors’ facilities were reported by the Middlesex London Health Unit on Tuesday.

The deaths of the woman in her 60s and man in his 80s, brings the total in the region to 45.

There were also two new cases reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the regional total to 458, of which 303 are resolved, an increase of four.

Of the running total, 140 cases are now connected with long-term care and retirement homes, as well as 25 deaths.

A person under the age of 20 is now the first case of COVID-19 reported at Children’s Hospital. Across the region there have been a total of six people under the age of 18 who have tested positive.

In addition, of the 458 cases in the region, the vast majority, 422, are in the City of London.

One new case has been reported in Elgin and Oxford counties, the first new case in the region since last Thursday, bringing the ongoing total to 63.

There was no change in recoveries or deaths reported Tuesday, with those numbers holding at 47 and four, respectively. There have been no deaths reported since April 22.

The cities of St. Thomas and Woodstock account for nearly 40 per cent of all cases in the region.

Three new cases have been reported by Lambton Public Health, bringing the total number of cases to 203, including 145 recoveries (an increase of three) and 17 deaths.

The vast majority of cases in the region, 73 per cent, are in urban areas, and only 18 per cent are connected to long-term care or retirement homes.

No new cases in Midwestern Ontario

There was no change in the number of cases or deaths reported by Huron Perth Public Health on Tuesday, which stand at 49 and five.

The only change was an increase in the number of recovered cases to 41, from 39 on Monday.

There have been no new cases or deaths in the counties for over a week.

Grey Bruce Public Health also reported no new cases as of Monday, with the total in the region holding at 90, including 72 recoveries and no deaths.

An outbreak at Brucelea Haven in Walkerton, Ont. was declared over, though outbreaks continue at three other seniors’ facilities.

Roughly 49 per cent of cases in Grey and Bruce counties are focused in Owen Sound.

Across Ontario, there were 361 new cases and 56 deaths.