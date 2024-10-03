Fatal crash in Sarnia involving motorcycle

LONDON
    A man has died after a crash in Sarnia involving a motorcycle.

    Around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, police, fire and EMS responded to the area of Vidal Street and Huron Boulevard for a crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

    The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later passed away. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

    The intersection was closed while police investigated but it has since reopened. 

    The Traffic Servies Unit has taken over the investigation. There is no word on how the crash happened or possible charges.

