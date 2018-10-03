Featured
Gas leak prompts evacuation in Hamilton and Egerton area
Gas leak in London Ont. on Oct. 3, 2018. (Brent Lale/CTV)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, October 3, 2018 3:50PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 3, 2018 3:57PM EDT
Union Gas crews remain at the scene of a natural gas leak in the Hamilton Road and Egerton Street area.
On Wednesday afternoon, construction crews accidentally ruptured a pipe.
Buildings within a 100 meter radius were evacuated, including Trafalgar Public School.
Motorists should expect road closures and detours throughout the neighbourhood into the evening.
No one was injured.