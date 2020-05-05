LONDON, ONT -- A garage fire caused extensive damage to two homes on Wavell Street Monday night but luckily no one was injured.

The London Fire Department first reported the fire just after 10 p.m. saying a fire in a garage at 1935 Wavell had spread to homes on either side of the structure.

Just before 11 p.m. officials reported that the fire was under control, however both homes had sustained heavy damage.

Families within both homes were able to get out without harm.

A fire investigator has been called in to determine the cause of the fire.

A full damage estimate has not been released.