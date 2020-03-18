LONDON, ONT. -- London police have laid 26 charges after a series of thefts and robberies connected to the use of buy-and-sell websites.

According to investigators, between Feb. 17 and March 11, online ads indicating newer cell phone for sale were posted, and meets with buyers were arranged.

But instead of buying a cell phone, the prospective buyers reportedly had their money stolen.

One potential buyer was threatened with a firearm and in another incident, a residence was broken into while the residents slept and two vehicles were stolen.

In total, police laid charges connected to seven separate cases involving 10 victims, but they believe there may be more victims.

Following the investigation two adult males and two 15-year-old youths were charged.

A 24-year-old Etobicoke man has been charged with:

two counts of armed robbery

use of firearm during commission of an indictable offence

assault with a weapon

theft under $5000

two counts of break and enter

fraudulent use of credit card

An 18-year-old London man has been charged with:

robbery with violence or threats

two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

three counts of theft under $5,000

assault

uttering threats of death or bodily harm

And the two 15 year olds have been jointly charged with:

armed robbery

use of firearm during commission of an indictable offence

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

oossession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

uttering threats of death or bodily harm

assault

two counts of theft under $5,000

London police Det.-Sgt. Ryan Scrivens said in a statement that anyone looking to purchase items through buy-and-sell websites should meet in a public place, not carry a large amount of cash, consider an e-transfer for payment and take a friend with them.

He added, "If the deal is simply too good to be true, recognize that it may be a lure used by a would-be thief.”