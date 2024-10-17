The 'Fellow in Yellow' stops in southwestern Ontario during run across Canada
A Nova Scotia man crossing Canada on foot is passing through southwestern Ontario.
Trevor Redmond is perhaps better known as the ‘Fellow in Yellow.’
His run is part of a personal mission to get us all moving in mind, body, and spirit.
“I'm dressed in yellow. It really highlights health care. You know, we heal as we move,” he told CTV News London.
Since leaving Halifax on March 26, Trevor has covered over 4,200 kilometres on his way to the west coast.
Much of his journey has highlighted small towns, where Trevor's message seems to resonate, often with pure emotion.
“I just think it's so incredible what he's doing, I’m so inspired by it,” said one woman who saw him pass by her home. “Like, there's just not many people in the world that would do it and be able to do it.”
Another man making a donation to support his journey added, “COVID has crushed a lot of the small towns. Basically, the spirit of them. So, if you can get somebody out here, it's motivating to really focus on that physical aspect of life. It's only going to benefit everybody as a whole in the long run.”
Trevor's passion for physical and mental health wellness stems from a tragic occurrence in his teens.
“I was struck by a car when I was 15. And for me, yeah, it's life-altering,” he said.
The crash, which Trevor said, “nearly took one of my legs,” occurred just days before he would watch Rick Hansen’s Man in Motion Tour pass his home.
It was Hansen’s dedication that later inspired Trevor.
In 2006/07 he, walked across Canada for cancer research. He later did the same on a bicycle.
Now 53, he is crossing again, hoping to inspire everyone to stay active, “The more we move, the more we move others.”
Along the way, he has relied on donations of cash and accommodations.
He is hopeful recent publicity will generate awareness and a new path to give back, “I would like to eventually, someday, have my own charity altogether.”
In the interim, much like the fictional character Forrest Gump, Trevor will keep moving, hoping others will follow along.
"I absolutely encourage anyone to come out and run along with me," said Trevor.
And when he gets to the coast, just like Forrest Gump, he added, “People just might see me turn around and run back towards Halifax.
