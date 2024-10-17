'We're going to try and change how we see survivors': Voices Against Violence to hold nationwide rally Monday
On October 21, 2024, a nationwide rally will take place to raise awareness and advocate for the end of violence toward women and children.
The rally is being organized by Voices Against Violence, a national coalition of advocates and non-profits.
"We're going to try and change how we see survivors and try and help them and make sure that their voices are heard," said Voices Against Violence board member Lucas Broadfoot, whose sister Breanna was a victim of femicide this past summer.
Breanna was stabbed to death by her boyfriend inside a residence on Wellesley Crescent on July 16. Police confronted the suspect and shot him, he later died in hospital.
Lucas will be among the featured speakers at the rally on Monday.
"My sister and I were best friends, we never really left each others side. She's the sweetest, nicest girl I've ever met," said Lucas.
The rally will feature workshops, performances, and moments of silence to honor survivors and victims.
"A way to hopefully keep our days having some purpose - and that is to keep those voices, her voice alive, get involved with our community as we continue to try and do and help victims and survivors, because we know that's what Breanna would truly want," said Brett Broadfoot, Breanna's father.
London Police Services Chief Thai Truong and Mayor Josh Morgan will be at the event to provide updates on the strategies they are taking to end violence against women and girls.
Attendees are encouraged to wear purple, bring banners, signs and placards.
In London, the event will be held behind City Hall on Monday October 21, at 11:30 a.m., with the official hour-long program beginning at noon.
"We're inviting all of our community to come out and support this, this crucial event. You all have somebody in your lives, a daughter, a mother, a niece - whatever the case might be - that I'm sure you can relate to if this was ever to happen to them," said Brett Broadfoot.
