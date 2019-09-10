

Justin Zadorsky, CTV London





Fire crews were forced to take a defensive position in an early morning house fire that was complicated by a large amount of debris in the home.

Firefighters responded to a house fire at 204 Millbank Drive just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire had quickly spread from vehicles in the laneway to the home. By the time the fire was under control the house was destroyed.

The entire second floor is burned out and debris could be seen throughout the home and cars.

The heat from the fire was so intense that a neighbouring home lost a portion of its siding from exposure.

District Fire Chief Dave Hood says that the fire was difficult to fight due to a large amount of debris within the home.

“Be cognizant of hoarding, if we had someone trapped inside that building at the time, there’s rooms that are inaccessible, we probably would have had a very difficult time getting them out of the building,” says Hood.

Luckily the two occupants of the home were able to get themselves out, however one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in to assist with the investigation.

So far no damage estimate or cause of the fire has been released.