Extensive damages caused in West Lorne residential fire

A mid-day fire caused extensive damage to a home in West Lorne.

West Elgin fire crews arrived at the scene on Graham Road just after 2:00 p.m.

According to fire officials, it was determined that no one was inside the structure, and they were able to get the fire under control quickly with the help of Dutton-Dunwich crews.

Chief Jeff McArthur, West Elgin Fire said that the damage was extensive, “The fire was showing through the roof upon the crew’s arrival. So, we will be obviously following up with investigation and a damage amount but that's all to be determined."

Police and fire investigators say that at this time there's no indication that the fire is suspicious.