LONDON
London

    • Extensive damages caused in West Lorne residential fire

    Share

    A mid-day fire caused extensive damage to a home in West Lorne.

    West Elgin fire crews arrived at the scene on Graham Road just after 2:00 p.m.

    According to fire officials, it was determined that no one was inside the structure, and they were able to get the fire under control quickly with the help of Dutton-Dunwich crews.

    Chief Jeff McArthur, West Elgin Fire said that the damage was extensive, “The fire was showing through the roof upon the crew’s arrival. So, we will be obviously following up with investigation and a damage amount but that's all to be determined."

    Police and fire investigators say that at this time there's no indication that the fire is suspicious.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Israel says it has killed top Hamas leader Yayha Sinwar in Gaza

    Israeli forces in Gaza killed top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, a chief architect of last year's attack on Israel that sparked the war, the military said Thursday. Troops appeared to have run across him unknowingly in a battle, only to discover afterwards that a body in the rubble was Israel's most wanted man.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News