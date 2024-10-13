LONDON
London

    • On The Bright Side with Julie Atchison

    To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.

    Here's a look at the good news stories from the past week.

    1. Easton Cowan rejoins the London Knights lineup

    2. Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser was in London for St. Joseph’s Hospital Tribute Dinner

    3. Budweiser Gardens rebranded to Canada Life Place

    4. Ontarians see the Northern Lights Northern lights in southwestern Ontario | CTV News

    5. Storybook Gardens welcomes trick-or-treating for Halloween

