'Excited to play tomorrow': Easton Cowan ready to jump back into Knights lineup

From the blue and white to the green and gold, Easton Cowan is back in London.

“Obviously you want to make the team [Toronto Maple Leafs] but for my development, it's right I came back, so I’m excited to play tomorrow,” said Cowan right before practice with the OHL's London Knights Tuesday morning.

The reigning Ontario Hockey League regular season and playoff MVP looked to have a little extra jump in his step on the ice, and it’s clear he’s improved since the Memorial Cup final last spring.

The Maple Leafs decided Monday to loan their 2023 first round pick to London for one last year of junior hockey.

“They're happy with me, and they just want to focus on my details,” said Cowan. “They want me to focus on just doing the little things right. Obviously, my goal is making the NHL. But for now, I'm in focus on being a London Knight and I'm excited to be here."

Cowan isn’t the only player who has returned. This week London got 2024 NHL first round picks Sam Dickinson and Sam O’Reilly back, as well as Flyers’ prospects Oliver Bonk and Denver Barkey.

“It's awesome to see everyone kind of back,” said Barkey. "There's a lot of unknowns coming into this year on n who would be back. To see it kind of come back together, it's pretty cool. We're hoping to make another run."

Easton Cowan (R) Oliver Bonk (L) and Denver Barkey (C) get instructions from assistant coach Dylan Hunter at Knights practice after the trio were returned to the OHL by their respective NHL teams (Brent Lale/CTV News London) Barkey and Cowan have a chemistry on the ice that is unmatched. The duo combined for 198 points last season, and now they are both another year older, stronger and more experienced.

“For him [Cowan] the sky's the limit,” said Barkey. "He’s such a special player and him a year older in this league he is going to be even more dangerous. So, you know, I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do."

Cowan had two assists in five preseason games with the Leafs this year. While disappointed to not be a professional, he’s absorbed a lot of information to bring back to London.

“You learn how to be a pro,” said Cowan. “It just teaches you a lot and helps you bring it back and show the young guys. Things like going to bed early, waking up early, and just training your body as to what to put in it."

With the gang all back together, London isn’t worried about a 1-3 start to the season.

“We want one thing, and that's the Memorial Cup,” says Cowan. “Our goal is to win the last game."

Cowan will be in the lineup Wednesday in Owen Sound.