MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Police in Aylmer, Ont. are looking for information after four firearms were stolen from a shop on Raglan Street.

Officers were called Guns and Gadgets just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday for a break and enter.

Police say sometime between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, someone broke into the store through the roof and store four rifles.

The firearms are described as a "Beretta CX4, ISSC MK22, a Ruger 10/22, and a TNW Suomi M31."

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Aylmer police at 519-773-3146 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.