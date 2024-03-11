Fatal crashes on Highbury spark call for new traffic calming measures
An 85-year-old Londoner is dead following a collision Sunday night just north of London.
It is the latest in a string of crashes along Highbury Avenue North. Now, some residents are calling for traffic calming measures.
Among them is Earl, who declined to give his last name. His property faces a fast-moving section of Highbury Avenue North.
On Monday morning, he put on a safety vest before crossing the road to collect garbage cans.
“There is a lot of traffic on Highbury. That’s the bottom line,” he told CTV News London.
And far too often of late, Earl says some traffic has been involved in collisions.
When he saw emergency lights outside his widow at 8 p.m. Sunday, he knew there had been another one.
Middlesex OPP confirmed an 85-year-old London woman died when two vehicles collided near the intersection of Highbury Avenue and Ilderton Road.
Three others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at hospital.
Earl, lives on Highbury Avenue north of London.
It is the latest of a string of recent crashes.
The most serious occurred a month ago when two people in their 20s died, and 10 people were transported to hospital.
In that crash, one person faces multiple charges.
Earl, who witnessed the aftermath, said something needs to be done.
He estimates a collision of varying degrees occurs once every two weeks near his home.
“It is a reasonably flat section of the road, but people seem to be veering off into the ditch.”
Earl says the Ilderton Road intersection seems to be the hot spot for collisions.
He and others CTV News spoke to along the roadway are hopeful local politicians will investigate possible traffic calming measures.
“Maybe it does need lights at Ilderton Road and Highbury as far as that intersection. Of course, Ilderton Road and Adelaide Street are also an extremely bad corner for accidents,” said Earl.
CTV News London reached out to Aina Deviet, the mayor of Middlesex-Centre and current Middlesex County Warden for comment about the potential for future safety measures. She did not respond directly to our interview requests.
However, a spokesperson did confirm that any Highbury Avenue improvements would fall under the jurisdiction of Middlesex County.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Magnotta transfer to medium-security prison prompts MPs to call corrections head, warden to testify
On Monday, MPs agreed to launch a limited new parliamentary examination of Canada's prison transfer policies, in light of the new attention around the 2022 decision to transfer notorious Canadian killer Luka Magnotta from a maximum- to medium-security prison.
Canada 'will be there' to help two Michaels after their detention in China: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pushing back on the notion that Canada's willingness to help two citizens who were detained in China is an acknowledgement they engaged in espionage on Ottawa's behalf.
Kate's doctored photo raises concerns about tools that let everyone easily edit images
In an age when digital editing tools are more widespread and easier than ever to use, what even is a photo anymore?
'I'm struggling': Repayments of COVID-19 benefits leaving some Torontonians with little to spare
Nearly four years after Canada rolled out its emergency pandemic benefit programs, some recipients are only now just finding out they were not eligible and must pay thousands of dollars back to the government.
Ottawa public school board proposes allowing students without passing grades to participate in graduation
A proposed change to the graduation ceremony policy of the Ottawa Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) would see the board switch to equity-based commencement ceremonies and allow for students without passing grades to participate.
opinion Was the Princess of Wales thrown under the bus in the royal photo fiasco?
It was supposed to be the image that calmed all the rumours about the Princess of Wales as she recovers after abdominal surgery. But royal commentator Afua Hagan writes it was anything but, and it's a stark example of Kensington Palace's struggle with tradition and the public's thirst for knowledge in the age of social media.
What is caffeine intoxication and how can you prevent it?
For many, a morning routine is not complete without a cup of joe. While rare, there is always a potential for caffeine intoxication if a person is drinking irresponsibly.
Did your ancestry or DNA test lead to a surprising discovery?
Thanks to DNA tests, police have solved decades-old cold cases, errant dog owners have been tracked down for failing to scoop messes and long-lost family members have been reunited. What has your experience been?
Airbnb bans the use of indoor security cameras
Airbnb is banning the use of indoor security cameras in listings globally, the short-term rental platform announced Monday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.