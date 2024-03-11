LONDON
London

    • OPP respond to fatal crash north of London

    (Source: OPP) (Source: OPP)
    Share

    One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Middlesex County.

    Middlesex OPP responded to the crash in the Bryanston area near Highbury Avenue north between Plover Mills/12 Mile Road and Ilderton Road around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

    According to police, three other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    The road was closed for several hours but reopened shortly after midnight on Monday.

    The deceased has been identified as an 85-year-old person from London.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's what happened at the 2024 Oscars

    The biggest stars celebrated the year's best performances in film at the 2024 Oscars. Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel returned to emcee the 96th Academy Awards from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News