OPP respond to fatal crash north of London
One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Middlesex County.
Middlesex OPP responded to the crash in the Bryanston area near Highbury Avenue north between Plover Mills/12 Mile Road and Ilderton Road around 8 p.m. on Sunday.
According to police, three other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The road was closed for several hours but reopened shortly after midnight on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as an 85-year-old person from London.
