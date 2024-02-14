International student community in mourning after crash north of London claims two

A driver has now been charged following a three vehicle crash north of London, Ont. Tuesday morning that claimed two lives.

In the meantime, CTV News has learned that the ten passengers involved in the crash were international students from Fanshawe College in London and Conestoga College in Kitchener.

Word of the tragedy spread quickly Wednesday among the international student community at Fanshawe College.

Student Gaurav Gautam, from Nepal himself, said it was heartbreaking when he read the news on social media.

“It was very bad because they were Nepali too,” said Gautam. “I was scrolling down on Facebook and I just saw the post and, I don’t know very much about the incident but it’s very bad because two of them died,” he said.

The three-vehicle crash happened early Tuesday morning on Highbury Avenue near Ilderton Road. Ten people were taken to hospital.

OPP said two individuals, a 23 year old and a 26 year old, both of London, died of their injuries.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal three-vehicle collision in Middlesex Centre, Ont. on Feb. 13, 2024. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)

Fanshawe student Bissal GC, who is also from Nepal, said it hits close to home.

“I heard from my friend that one is on the work permit. He was about to call his family for the graduation ceremony, but this happened,” he said.

A local cultural organization, The Nepalese Community of London, said it has been working with the victims who survived the crash, offering counseling, and reaching out to families in Nepal.

NCL Cultural Lead Ramesh Chalise told CTV News most of the students involved in the crash are from Nepal. He said two remain in hospital.

Of the two who died, Chalise said one is a Fanshawe College student, the other a student at Conestoga College in Kitchener.

“I’ve been here for more than five years now. It’s first time I’ve heard [of such a] big accident, like it’s devastating. And meeting with their family members. And we are trying to do our best like how to deal with the situation, like the legal issues, and we are asking for legal help from different lawyers,” said Chalise.

OPP have charged a 26-year-old London resident with two counts of dangerous operation causing death, and three counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm.