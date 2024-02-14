Charges laid following fatal three-vehicle crash in Middlesex Centre

A 26 year old from London is facing nearly a half a dozen dangerous operation charges after a three-vehicle collision claimed the lives of two people in Middlesex Centre Tuesday morning.

According to Middlesex County OPP, at 5:23 a.m. on Tuesday, police, EMS and fire crews were dispatched to Highbury Avenue in Middlesex Centre for the report of a serious collision.

Ten individuals were transported to hospital, where two individuals, a 23 year old and a 26 year old, both of London, died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

The identities of the deceased have not been made available to the public.

As a result of the collision, Middlesex OPP announced on Wednesday that charges had been laid against 26-year-old Madhu Thapa Magar of London, including:

Two (2) counts - dangerous operation causing death

Three (3) counts - dangerous operation causing bodily harm

The accused was held for bail.

Highbury Avenue between Ten Mile and Ilderton Road was closed for nine hours while police investigated.

Middlesex OPP ask anyone with information pertaining to the crash is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal three-vehicle collision in Middlesex Centre, Ont. on Feb. 13, 2024. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)