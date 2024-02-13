LONDON
London

    • Three-vehicle collision claims two lives Tuesday morning

    Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal three-vehicle collision in Middlesex Centre, Ont. on Feb. 13, 2024. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London) Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal three-vehicle collision in Middlesex Centre, Ont. on Feb. 13, 2024. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)
    Emergency responders are currently on scene of a fatal three-vehicle collision in Middlesex Centre Tuesday morning.

    According to Middlesex County OPP, at approximately 5:23 a.m., police, EMS and fire crews responded to Highbury Avenue in Middlesex Centre for a fatal three-vehicle collision.

    As a result of the crash, 10 individuals were transported to hospital, with four people being transported with life-threatening injuries.

    Police said two individuals have died as a result.

    The OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team is on scene to assist with the investigation.

    Police said the roadway will remain closed for the investigation between Ten Mile and Ilderton Road for the next few hours, and ask all motorists to avoid the area.

    The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time.

    The investigation is ongoing.

