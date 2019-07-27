Featured
Fake $100 bills in circulation in Owen Sound
Fake $100 bill
CTV London
Published Saturday, July 27, 2019 11:27AM EDT
Owen Sound police are issuing a warning about counterfeit bills in circulation in that city.
Police say businesses and financial institutions should be on the lookout for counterfeit $100 bills.
Police have responded to several incidents where suspected counterfeit $100 bills were received for goods.
The bills that have been seized have identical serial numbers (EKR2223601) and a blue stamp on the back of the bill.