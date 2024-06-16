Hot, sticky conditions expected this week

Partly cloudy conditions are expected Sunday, clearing later in the day with a high of 28 degrees. Clear skies start the evening, but cloud coverage does return overnight with a slight chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorm and a low of 18 degrees.

Conditions heat up Monday. Environment Canada warns hot and humid conditions are expected Monday morning and will last the week.

Mainly cloudy skies Monday morning should clear up later in the day with a high of 34 degrees, feeling more like the low 40s due to humidity.

Officials are warning to watch out for heat related impacts such as heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke.

Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

Sunday: Clearing. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h this morning. High 28. UV index 10 or very high.

Sunday night: Clear. Increasing cloudiness near midnight then 30 per cent chance of showers overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Low 18.

Monday: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing later in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 34. Humidex 41.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 34.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High 33.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 33.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 31.